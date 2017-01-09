Report: NHL To Eliminate Third Jerseys During 2017-18 Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Score one for the traditionalists.

From a marketing standpoint, third jerseys have provided the NHL with an influx of colors and cash over the years. However, there have always been hockey purists who have frowned at the money-grab, wishing instead that teams would just stick with what is tried and true.

It looks like those people will be getting their way, at least over the short term.

According to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the NHL has decided to do away with third jerseys during the 2017-18 season, so new uniform-provider Adidas can focus instead on implementing new home and away sets for each team.

That means, if you’re an Islanders fan, for example, you won’t be seeing the all-black uniforms the team rolled out last season and still uses for select home games. The Isles’ color scheme is expected to remain predominantly blue and orange at home and white and orange on the road.

As for design changes, it is possible some teams’ home and away uniforms will look vastly different next season, reports indicated. Adidas, which is taking over for Reebok as the league’s outfitter, is also planning for each of the 31 teams to have “warmup jerseys,” likely a temporary alternative to third jerseys on the marketing front, Fox Sports reported.

According to Yahoo Sports, Adidas will use materials similar to those used for the jerseys it provided at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.