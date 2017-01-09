5 Fun, Romantic Winter Date Ideas In NYC

Winter is the perfect time to get cozy with your favorite person. Here are five date ideas for adventurous couples to take on in NYC. By Carly Petrone.

Gelato Making Class 379 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-889-8727 More: Best Cooking Classes In NYC, NJ It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t heat things up in the kitchen. Really impress your date by booking a gelato making class at Mia Chef Gelateria. At the Mia Academy Kitchen, you’ll learn about the ancient origins of gelato making and experience the process yourself. The best part? You two can also take home your creations and test out each other’s flavors. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that. Click here to learn the “scoop.”

Brooklyn Bazaar 150 Greenpoint Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11222 More: Best Bars With Games In NYC Head over to the Brooklyn Bazaar for an evening of food, fun, shopping, and entertainment. Sip on a glass of wine while perusing the night flea market, check out some artwork, or play a round of ping-pong with your partner. Show off your chops at karaoke or duke it out at the arcade. Rather go in the morning? Now you can enjoy a full brunch menu on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nosh on goodies like scotch eggs, chilaquiles, and burgers with egg and cheese. Take advantage of their wine on tap and cheers to a very fun date indeed.

Go Sledding More: Best Sledding Spots In NYC Bundle up and hit the slopes — at the park that is. Grab your favorite sled, or whatever you like to use as one, and slide down the hills over at Pilgrim Hill on the Upper East Side or in Central Park at one of your go-to spots. Fill up those thermoses with a hot toddy or spiked cider and snuggle up after rolling around in the snow. Not only is this fun, but it’s free!

Watson Adventures 877-9-GO-HUNT More: Best Activities For Subway Buffs Be team players with the help of Watson Adventures. Discover the hidden history as well as the nooks and crannies of Grand Central Station during The Secrets of Grand Central Scavenger Hunt. Together, you and your date will search for mysterious markings within the station’s constellation ceiling, times for “ghost” trains in the former arrivals room, and discover hidden art throughout this historic building. Grab a snack at the dining concourse and enjoy the architecture that surrounds you. Games take place on Saturdays starting at 2 p.m. Learn more here.

Museum of Sex 233 Fifth Ave.

10016

212-689-6337 Break that awkward sexual tension at the Museum of Sex. Check out the “Jump For Joy” installation for an extra $3 and jump your way through a bouncy castle of breasts. Or you can stop through the “Splendor in the Grass” installation, a campground setting into a surreal adult playground where the complexities of human sexuality are at play in physical, visual, and olfactory experiences. Take a stroll through the forest, look up into the moving sky, and enjoy a campfire with your date. There are five different tents to visit, so come ready to explore.