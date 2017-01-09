CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Moisturize And Avoid Hot Showers; Experts Share Skin Care Tips For The Winter Months

January 9, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, Dry Skin, Skin Care

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In addition to making people feel miserable, the frigid winter weather can also wreak havoc on our skin.

From dry, red, and flaky to painfully chapped — skin can get pretty abused in the winter.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, when it comes to preventing and healing winter skin woes, moisture is your skin’s best friend.

That’s why winter is so tough on skin. The air is dry, then the heated indoor air makes things even drier, and hot showers to warm up are even worse.

“I feel pretty, pretty ashy, and it’s crackly,” one New Yorker told CBS2’s Dr. Gomez.

It might be instinct to take a long hot shower to warm up after being out in the cold, but Dr. Debra Jaliman said you should do the opposite.

“Take the shortest shower with lukewarm water you can stand. A hot shower takes all the essential oil out of the skin, take cooler and shorter showers,” she said.

She also suggested patting skin dry instead of rubbing it.

“Rubbing also take souls out, and irritates skin,” she said.

Just after getting out of the shower, is also the best time to use moisturizer.

“Because you have moisture in your skin, the whole concept  is to lock in moisture. If you forget, the best time is when you’ll actually use it,” she said.

Dermatologists said it’s not necessary to spend a lot of money on fancy moisturizers; drug store brands are just fine as long as they contain one or more of glycerin, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides.

“I use extra moisturizer, and I use it twice, and sometimes even more,” Augusta Gross said.

Another important skin aid is a humidifier, you can use one in your bedroom overnight to keep moisture in your skin.

And back in the shower, your soap make a difference too.

“Soaps, no fragrance or deodorant soaps,” Dr. Jaliman said.

Dr. Jaliman also said there’s a new technology that actually lets your moisturize in the shower and it’s not expensive.

The bottom line — don’t agonize about which moisturizer is best, whichever one you like is the one you’ll use early and often. That’s the key.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia