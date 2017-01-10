Tavares, McDonagh, Hall Selected As NHL All-Stars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Islanders’ John Tavares, the Rangers’ Ryan McDonagh and the Devils’ Taylor Hall will represent the Metropolitan Division in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

All-Star rosters were revealed Tuesday. The game will be played Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.

Tavares is making his fourth All-Star appearance. He leads the Islanders with 27 points and is second in goals (11) and assists (16).

McDonagh will be playing in his second All-Star Game after making his debut last season. The defenseman and team captain leads the Rangers in assists (23) and power-play points (nine).

In his first season with the Devils, Hall is tied with Travis Zajac for the team lead in points (25) despite missing 10 games due to injury. He has nine goals and 16 assists.

It will be Hall’s second All-Star appearance. He represented the Pacific Division as an Edmonton Oiler last season.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Montreal’s Carey Price were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.

Here are the full rosters:

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Forwards

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Frans Nielsen, Detroit Red Wings

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers

Defensemen

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

Goaltenders

Carey Price (C), Montreal Canadiens

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Forwards

Sidney Crosby (C), Pittsburgh Penguins

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers

John Tavares, New York Islanders

Defensemen

Justin Faulk, Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

CENTRAL DIVISION

Forwards

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Defensemen

P.K. Subban (C), Nashville Predators

Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild

Goaltenders

Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks

Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

PACIFIC DIVISION

Forwards

Connor McDavid (C), Edmonton Oilers

Jeff Carter, Los Angeles Kings

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks

Ryan Kesler, Anaheim Ducks

Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

Defensemen

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks

Goaltenders

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks

Mike Smith, Arizona Coyotes

