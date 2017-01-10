Tavares, McDonagh, Hall Selected As NHL All-Stars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Islanders’ John Tavares, the Rangers’ Ryan McDonagh and the Devils’ Taylor Hall will represent the Metropolitan Division in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.
All-Star rosters were revealed Tuesday. The game will be played Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.
Tavares is making his fourth All-Star appearance. He leads the Islanders with 27 points and is second in goals (11) and assists (16).
McDonagh will be playing in his second All-Star Game after making his debut last season. The defenseman and team captain leads the Rangers in assists (23) and power-play points (nine).
In his first season with the Devils, Hall is tied with Travis Zajac for the team lead in points (25) despite missing 10 games due to injury. He has nine goals and 16 assists.
It will be Hall’s second All-Star appearance. He represented the Pacific Division as an Edmonton Oiler last season.
Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Montreal’s Carey Price were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.
Here are the full rosters:
ATLANTIC DIVISION
Forwards
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Frans Nielsen, Detroit Red Wings
Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres
Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers
Defensemen
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens
Goaltenders
Carey Price (C), Montreal Canadiens
Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
Forwards
Sidney Crosby (C), Pittsburgh Penguins
Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers
John Tavares, New York Islanders
Defensemen
Justin Faulk, Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
Ryan McDonagh, New York Rangers
Goaltenders
Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
CENTRAL DIVISION
Forwards
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
Defensemen
P.K. Subban (C), Nashville Predators
Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild
Goaltenders
Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks
Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild
PACIFIC DIVISION
Forwards
Connor McDavid (C), Edmonton Oilers
Jeff Carter, Los Angeles Kings
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks
Ryan Kesler, Anaheim Ducks
Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks
Defensemen
Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks
Goaltenders
Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks
Mike Smith, Arizona Coyotes
