Lawsuit Calls For 911 Texting Service In New York City, On Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Advocates for the disabled are suing New York City and the Long Island suburbs for not providing a 911 texting service.

A similar service is in place upstate and in dozens of other states, but downstate residents who can’t hear or speak are still unable to reach 911 in an emergency.

Civil rights attorneys say only being able to call 911 simply isn’t good enough for everyone.

“Many clients with communication disabilities cannot speak, so they would have no way to communicate whatsoever with 911 services,” Elizabeth Grossman, with Disability Rights New York, said.

“I called 911 and said, ‘Listen, I’m reporting a car fire, but I can’t hear what you’re saying,'” one woman said.

Suffolk County police said they will have 911 texting in place within six months. Nassau County police said they will unveil their 911 texting plan sometime in the spring.

New York City attorneys said they are reviewing the lawsuit.