Where To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day In NYC

By Carly Petrone This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honor the man who fought for civil rights, justice, and diversity for all Americans. Here are six celebrations taking place in New York City. The Brooklyn Children’s Museum 145 Brooklyn Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11213

Stop into the Brooklyn Children's Museum on January 15 and 16 for their MLK, Jr. "I Have A Dream" celebration. This two-day event will bring together culture, fun, and families to share MLK's legacy while learning about the importance of diversity, equality, and rights. Kids can create their own artwork, interact with historical artifacts, make silkscreen protest posters using Civil Rights artwork as inspiration, and much more. You can even walk away with your own decorated "I Have A Dream" tote bag with inspirational quotes from the man himself. Learn more about workshop and admission times on their website.

Apollo Uptown Hall: Where Do We Go From Here? MLK And The Future Of Inclusion 253 W. 125th St.

New York, NY 10027 Join WNYC’s Brian Lehrer and Jami Floyd at the Apollo Theater as they host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration. They will moderate an open and honest discussion about the future of social justice movements by exploring the themes presented in Dr. King’s final manuscript, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community.” Listen as a panel of leading voices in journalism, politics, activism, and the social justice sphere come together to address what they think the future holds in a post-Obama administration. The lineup includes Shaun King, Opal Tometi, L. Joy Williams, Rev. James Forbes and hip hop artist and activist Talib Kweli. Event begins at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 17. RSVP here.

There are plenty of ways to get your family together over MLK holiday weekend. Volunteer to remove debris from the wetlands in Idlewild Park in Queens, trace your hands on fabric to cut out and layer onto muslin as part of the A Hand in Freedom art project, or grab your coat and head over to Prospect Park to find out what your favorite park animals are up to this winter. All of these events are free and celebrate the diversity and freedoms that Dr. King worked so hard for during his lifetime.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Historic Harlem Northwest corner of 135th St. and Lenox

New York, NY

On January 16, sign up for a walking tour of Historic Harlem to celebrate African Americans who have fought for equal rights. Guides from Big Onion Walking Tours will explore the history and evolution of Harlem, while emphasizing the artistic, literary, and musical influences of the 1920s Harlem Renaissance. Stops include the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Striver's Row, the Apollo Theater, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Hotel Theresa, and sites associated with historic figures like W.E.B. DuBois, Madame C.J. Walker, Malcom X., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Carl van Vechten, and many others. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. Tour schedule includes two tour times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Children’s Museum Of Manhattan 212 W. 83rd Street

New York, NY, 10024

212-721-1223 Head down to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan from Jan. 14-16 to take part in a weekend dedicated to celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kids can create their own book commemorating King and his wife, Corretta Scott, as well as learn traditional and contemporary Afro-Caribbean dance with members of the KaNu Dance Center. Learn more here.

BAM will host New York City's biggest public celebration in honor of the iconic civil rights leader on the morning of January 16. This free event begins at 10:30 a.m. and tickets will be distributed on a fist-come, first-seated basis. This year's keynote speaker is racial justice and immigrant rights activist and Black Lives Matter movement co-founder Opal Tometi. There will also be performances by the Brooklyn Institutional Radio Choir and the Campbell Brothers. Learn more here.