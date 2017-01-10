Hasbro’s New Monopoly Game Is Set In NJ, And They Want You To Pick The Tokens

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

More: Best Bars With Games In NYC | Best Arcades In NYC

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky `80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

#MonopolyVote results will be revealed on World Monopoly Day, 3/19.The fan-picked tokens will be in the updated game this fall. Vote now! — Hasbro (@HasbroNews) January 10, 2017

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company will announce the results March 19.

Monopoly has some ties to the New Jersey locale — one of the earliest versions of the classic board game was set in the seaside location — providing the names for the board game’s squares when it was created in 1935.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)