Assemblyman Wants Pilots To Take Breathalyzer Tests Before Takeoff From New York Airports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New legislation in Albany looks to keep pilots dry while in the sky.

Assemblyman Felix Ortiz (D-Brooklyn) says his bill would require pilots pass a Breathalyzer test before taking off from any New York airport.

“It’s a prevention measure that will help to ensure that the safety and the security of the public is in good hands,” Ortiz said. “I’m trying to guarantee that these pilots with this new initiative will be more cautious and more careful.”

Ortiz said if his measure is approved he would expect the Port Authority and federal government to figure out who would administer the Breathalyzers, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

Recent reports of pilots flying drunk spurred Ortiz to draft his bill.

An American Airlines pilot failed two sobriety tests before a flight from Detroit to Philadelphia and was charged with being drunk in the cockpit. An Alaska Airlines pilot was accused of being drunk when he completed a recent trip from California to Oregon and back.

Ortiz has previously proposed legislation that would ban restaurants from using salt in foods and another that requires skiers to wear helmets.

