Confirmation Hearings For Trump's Attorney General Pick Sen. Jeff Sessions | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Assemblyman Wants Pilots To Take Breathalyzer Tests Before Takeoff From New York Airports

January 10, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Rich Lamb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New legislation in Albany looks to keep pilots dry while in the sky.

Assemblyman Felix Ortiz (D-Brooklyn) says his bill would require pilots pass a Breathalyzer test before taking off from any New York airport.

“It’s a prevention measure that will help to ensure that the safety and the security of the public is in good hands,” Ortiz said. “I’m trying to guarantee that these pilots with this new initiative will be more cautious and more careful.”

Ortiz said if his measure is approved he would expect the Port Authority and federal government to figure out who would administer the Breathalyzers, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

Recent reports of pilots flying drunk spurred Ortiz to draft his bill.

An American Airlines pilot failed two sobriety tests before a flight from Detroit to Philadelphia and was charged with being drunk in the cockpit. An Alaska Airlines pilot was accused of being drunk when he completed a recent trip from California to Oregon and back.

Ortiz has previously proposed legislation that would ban restaurants from using salt in foods and another that requires skiers to wear helmets.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia