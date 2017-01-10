Flags Ordered To Half Staff Across NYC As Tributes To Det. Steven McDonald Pour In

Confirmation Hearings For Trump's Attorney General Pick Sen. Jeff Sessions | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

January 10, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Steven McDonald

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flags around New York City were lowered to half staff following the death of Det. Steven McDonald.

Tributes to McDonald poured in over social media.

 

McDonald, 59, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week.

He was investigating a bicycle robbery in Central Park on July 12, 1986 when he was shot three times.

Doctors told his wife that he wouldn’t live through the afternoon. McDonald survived. He was left quadriplegic and had to breathe on a ventilator.

He publicly forgave the teen shooter, Shavod Jones, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In the years after the shooting, McDonald became one of the world’s foremost pilgrims for peace.

The funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday.

