Woman Wanted In Suffolk Charity Scam Accused Of Gas Station Stick-Up

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County woman has been accused of cashing checks she collected in a bogus bid to raise money for cancer.

In a strange twist, authorities said they arrested her after she tried to hold up a gas station.

Jamie Jewler, 41, told police she had a serious drug habit to support.

On Tuesday, the Bohemia, Long Island resident was arraigned on charges of attempted robbery, and fraud.

Suffolk Police said in mid-October, she scammed two people into writing checks to the American cancer society.

Instead of donating the money to charity, detectives said she altered the checks — upping them from $25 and $48 and $60.

She started cashing them in November.

“The bank realizes after she leaves that they were pretty much scammed, that the checks were altered. So she goes back with the second check and gives her ID,” Det. Sgt. Raymond Alvarez told CBS2’s Jessica Borg.

That’s how authorities were clued in to the scam.

Two weeks later, investigators claim she tried to rob a gas station with what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun.

Store clerk Zabar Iqbel said he recognized her because she was a frequent customer.

He said he couldn’t believe it when — after making some small talk — she demanded money.

“When somebody, you my friend, and suddenly you become my enemy. Ya know, I talk to you friendly, and you show me gun, and become my enemy. So, I’m losing my mind,” he said.

The clerk said he wrestled the weapon away from Jewler. He said she didn’t get any money from the store, and took off running — heading westbound on the Sunrise Highway.

“She did say she had a heroin addiction. That was the primary motivation for committing these acts,” Alvarez said.

A woman who said she isn’t a family member answered the door where Jewler lives. She called Jewler a ‘very nice’ person and said she was surprised by the arrest.

Police are hoping anyone else who thinks they’ve been scammed by Jewler to come forward.