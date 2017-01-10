NYC’s Most Romantic Restaurants For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Allen Foster

When you’re going for lasting impact, an indelible memory that you will cherish for all your years, the atmosphere for the perfect Valentine’s Day meal is just as important as the cuisine. New York City has an abundance of exquisite options, so many that you might be at a loss when it comes to knowing which one to pick. Here are five suggestions that will help you create forever memories with your passion partner this Valentine’s Day.

More: Best New Restaurants Of 2017

Gramercy Tavern

42 East 20th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 477-0777

www.gramercytavern.com

Located in a historic landmark building, the Gramercy Tavern is the vision of restaurateur extraordinaire Danny Meyer. It features murals by internationally acclaimed artist Robert Kushner, which are accented by the beautiful floral arrangements of Roberta Bendavid. From the warm atmosphere of the restaurant and the robust freshness of flavor bursting from the food, every detail of your meal has been carefully crafted to perfection.

Amelie

22 W. 8th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 533-2962

www.ameliewinebar.com

Sometimes, the key to opening the doorway to someone’s soul is just a little bit of wine. With its simple, fashionable décor and comfortable setting, Amelie is the place to go when you want to celebrate the depth of the friendship fueling your relationship. Home of the generous pour and fine international cuisine, this establishment has a cosmopolitan flair that sizzles with a “Sex in the City” chic. Your stylized, sophisticated experience will add a tingle of excitement to the evening and escalate the thrill of being with your loved one.

Daniel

60 East 65th St.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 288-0033

www.danielnyc.com

Close your eyes and picture the most elegant dining experience imaginable. A timeless classic ambiance with exquisitely crafted meals that look and taste like fine art. Envision the kind of posh venue you’d find in a film from the Golden Age of Hollywood, something worthy of Bogie and Bacall. Now open your eyes and make those reservations at Chef Daniel Boulud’s highly acclaimed Daniel, located in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. A meal here could lead to one of the greatest love stories ever told!

Per Se

Time Warner Center

Ten Columbus Circle, 4th Floor

New York, NY 10019

(212) 823-9335

www.thomaskeller.com

Thomas Keller is the first (and only) American-born chef to be awarded multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide. In case you are wondering, three stars designates a restaurant as superb, a destination-worthy experience. Located on the 4th floor, Per Se offers fine dining in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere that features a breathtaking view of Central Park and Columbus Circle. The spellbinding experience will ignite a passion that will blaze with a quiet intensity, enhancing the beauty of your relationship on this special day

One If By Land, Two If By Sea

17 Barrow St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 255-8649

www.oneifbyland.com

More: Best Restaurants With Fireplaces

If you’re thinking about popping the question this Valentine’s Day and you want every detail perfect, creating a moment even Nicholas Sparks would envy… One if by Land, Two if by Sea is the place to do it. Rich in history, this former carriage house of Aaron Burr has frequently been cited as the most romantic restaurant in New York City. Featuring a brick fireplace, ornate chandeliers, heart-fluttering décor, and amazing cuisine prepared with care and artistry, a meal at this establishment could be one of the most important chapters in your happily ever after tale!