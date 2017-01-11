Man Stole Bongo Drums, Liquor And Cash From Bronx Home, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who stole a set of bongo drums, as well as liquor and cash, from a Bronx home last month.

Around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, the suspect broke in through the front door at the home at Commonwealth and Seward avenues in the Clason Point section of the Bronx, police said.

The suspect took the 53-year-old man’s bongos, one bottle of liquor, and about $500 in cash, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 28 and 35 with a large blue bag. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police have released surveillance photos.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.