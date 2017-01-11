Man Stole Bongo Drums, Liquor And Cash From Bronx Home, Police Say

January 11, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Bongo Drums, Bronx, Bronx Burglary, Clason Point, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who stole a set of bongo drums, as well as liquor and cash, from a Bronx home last month.

Around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, the suspect broke in through the front door at the home at Commonwealth and Seward avenues in the Clason Point section of the Bronx, police said.

The suspect took the 53-year-old man’s bongos, one bottle of liquor, and about $500 in cash, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 28 and 35 with a large blue bag. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police have released surveillance photos.

Bronx Bongo Burglary Suspect

Police say this man stole bongos, liquor and cash from a Bronx home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Credit: NYPD)

Bronx Bongo Burglary Suspect

Police say this man stole bongos, liquor and cash from a Bronx home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia