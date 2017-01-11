Man Robbed, Shoved Pregnant Woman On D Train: Police

January 11, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, D train, Pregnant Woman Robbed, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were asking the public for help Wednesday in finding a suspect who shoved and robbed a pregnant woman at a subway station in the Bronx last month.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, the 20-year-old woman was on an outbound D Train at the Grand Concourse and East Tremont Avenue stop when the suspect grabbed her cellphone and tried to run off the train, police said.

The victim struggled to maintain possession of her cellphone once both were off, and the suspect shoved her into a pillar, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and let go of her cellphone and the suspect ran off, police said.

The victim, who is pregnant, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital as a precaution, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 25 years old, who was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded jacket and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

