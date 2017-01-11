CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Trump's Secretary Of State Pick Rex Tillerson Faces Senate Confirmation Hearing | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Citi Bike To Install Bicycle-Shaped Laser Lights In New Safety Initiative

January 11, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Citi Bike, Marla Diamond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Citi Bike is taking new measures to improve safety for bikers on New York City roadways.

More: Best Commuter Biking Routes In NYC

Citi Bike announced Tuesday they plan to install laser lights that project the image of a bicycle on the road up to 20 feet ahead of the cyclist — letting pedestrians, cars, and other vehicles on the road that a bicycle is in their path.

Blaze, the company behind the technology, introduced the laser project lights in London last year, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

“When you get that shock of actually this worked, this just saved my life, somebody saw that light before they hit me, then you really, really do appreciate the product you are using,” one user said in a testimonial video on the company’s website.

CitiBike expects to install lights on 250 of its bikes by mid-March.

The news comes as the NYPD and Department of Transportation announced record low number of traffic fatalities in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia