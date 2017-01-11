Citi Bike To Install Bicycle-Shaped Laser Lights In New Safety Initiative

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Citi Bike is taking new measures to improve safety for bikers on New York City roadways.
Citi Bike announced Tuesday they plan to install laser lights that project the image of a bicycle on the road up to 20 feet ahead of the cyclist — letting pedestrians, cars, and other vehicles on the road that a bicycle is in their path.
Blaze, the company behind the technology, introduced the laser project lights in London last year, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
“When you get that shock of actually this worked, this just saved my life, somebody saw that light before they hit me, then you really, really do appreciate the product you are using,” one user said in a testimonial video on the company’s website.
CitiBike expects to install lights on 250 of its bikes by mid-March.
The news comes as the NYPD and Department of Transportation announced record low number of traffic fatalities in 2016.