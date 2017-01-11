LISTEN: Ron Darling Explains Why He’s High On Mets Rotation This Season

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Ron Darling is excited about the Mets’ pitching staff heading into the 2017 season.

The former Mets ace and SNY analyst told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday that he’s not overly concerned about the injuries that decimated the team’s rotation last season.

MORE: Kallet: 15 Reasons To Get Pumped Up About The 2017 Mets

“I don’t know why I’m not worried, Mike,” Darling said. “There’s no science to my words. I just feel like it’s the perfect time for these guys. I thought they were going to honestly have a five- or six-year window where they dominated. That might’ve shrunk because of the injuries. But I think it’s just a perfect time.”

Darling also discussed David Wright, the Mets’ outfield situation and more. To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player below.

