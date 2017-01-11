N.J. Mayor Helps Rescue Woman From Burning House

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey mayor pulled double duty Tuesday, springing into action to help the fire department.

Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevensen said he was dressed to go hear Gov. Chris Christie’s state of the state address when he saw smoke down the street and then fire pouring from the top floor of a house.

“A guy came up, he said he thinks there’s a girl in there, fortunately she woke up, she heard our banging. I went into the house, checked for anybody else, and we got her out, and got some of her belongings, and the house just took off,” he said.

This wasn’t Stevensen’s first rescue. Before becoming mayor, he served as fire chief for 12 years.