Staten Island Jewish Center Targeted With Bomb Threat, No Explosives Found

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another Jewish center in the area was targeted by an apparent bomb threat Wednesday.

Police responded to the Jewish Community Center in Sea View, Staten Island on Wednesday morning.

The NYPD said a sticker with a swastika, the word “bomb,” and today’s date were found attacked to a bathroom wall.

Officers searched the building and didn’t find any explosives.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the apparent threat, saying it “deeply unsettled Jewish community members.”

“No community center should ever be subjected to bomb threats or hate symbols,” Evan R. Bernstein, ADL New York Regional Director, said in a statement. “Although the threat was deemed to be not credible, these incidents create anxiety and fear and have zero place in our society. We commend the NYPD for swiftly investigating and for their ongoing work to make all communities across the city safer.”

On Monday, bomb threats were phoned in to 15 Jewish centers in seven states, including one in Tenafly, New Jersey. No bombs were found at any of the locations.