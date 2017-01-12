Amityville Considers Ban Of Auto Test Driving On Residential Streets

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island village is considering banning auto dealerships from test driving vehicles residential streets.

Amityville residents say vehicles from nearby auto dealerships that are taken out on test drives create potential safety hazards on normally quiet residential streets, WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs reported.

“We have children up and down this street and so on. We have school buses coming by and so on and so forth,” one resident said.

After receiving multiple complaints, the Amityville village board is now considering a proposed law that would ban test driving of cars on residential streets.

The owner of Security Dodge on Merrick Road has reached an agreement with the Amityville Village Board to restrict test driving in some neighborhood areas, Newsday reported.

One homeowner said she’s hopeful the problem can be worked out.

“We should all work together,” she said. “Can’t we all get along?”