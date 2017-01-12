NYC’s Best New Weekend Brunch Menus To Try In 2017

By John Friia

With the start of the new year, restaurants throughout the city launched new menus for a memorable brunch. From Brooklyn to the West Village and Midtown, here are some of the best brunches of the new year.

The Warren

131 Christopher Street

New York, NY 10014

212-243-1311

More: NYC’s Best Boozy Brunch Cocktails

The past is reinvented at The Warren with their New American cuisine and an ode to its former owner. The West Village restaurant, once owned by Peter Warren nearly three centuries ago, brings a welcoming feel to the neighborhood with exposed brick, ornate ceilings and butcher block table tops. New Yorkers can enjoy their newly-launched weekend brunch with signature dishes like the Short Rib Poutine with cheese curds, gravy and fried egg, or the Warren Burger with Roquefort blue, Cabot cheddar and onion jam.

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street

Brooklyn, NY 11222

347-689-9195

More: Best Bakeries In NYC

The New York-based café and bakery has created a cozy and welcoming outpost in Brooklyn. Maman offers brunch in their newly-unveiled upstairs space on Saturdays and Sundays. People will feel like there are having brunch at home, surrounded by vintage décor, plants and coziness. From the Crepes Lasagna with homemade beef bolognese, ricotta and comté cheese, to caramelized grapefruit with pumpkin spice and crushed pistachios, Maman will become any New Yorkers’ favorite brunch spot.

Delilah

155 Rivington Street

New York, NY

212-777-2520

More: Best Egg Breakfasts In NYC

Music and bottomless brunch collide in the Lower East Side at Delilah. The Mediterranean restaurant and lounge offers a Jazz Brunch with endless Bloody Marys, Mimosas and a choice of one of their brunch classics. As people sip on their brunch cocktails, they can enjoy the sounds of The Glenn Crytzer All Stars, a big band playing vintage jazz hits.

Adoro Lei

287 Hudson Street

New York, NY 10013

646-666-5096

More: NYC’s Best Slices Of Pizza

There is always room for pizza, especially during brunch at Adoro Lei. The Italian restaurant and lounge in Hudson Square offers nearly 20 pizzas during brunch and other creative dishes to make a memorable afternoon with friends. They even have their own Brunch Pizza, topped with fresh mozzarella, pancetta, two eggs, chives and bacon crumbles. There are other options on the menu, including their colorful and sugary Bam Bam Hearts Pebbles Waffles — topped with strawberries, whipped cream, Nutella and garnished with Fruity Pebbles. New Yorkers can also make their brunch bottomless for two hours, with all-you-can-drink sangria, Bellini, mimosa or punch.

Benoit NY

60 West 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

646-943-7373

More: Best Hotel Brunch Menus In NYC

New Yorkers can feel the warmth and authenticity of a traditional Parisian bistro with the Benoit NY. This recently-renovated restaurant relaunched their brunch program for the new year, offered on Saturday and Sunday. The menu is filled with classics as well as new dishes, including a crepe & pancake workshop prepared by the pastry team, black truffle coquillette pasta or red wine poached eggs. On those cold afternoon, people can warm up with their onion soup or indulge on the Viennoiseries Basket filled with plain and chocolate croissants, brioche pecan and bread.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.