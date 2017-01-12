Man Flashed Woman And Her Daughter, 10, At 42nd Street-Bryant Park Subway Station, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for a man who flashed a woman and her 10-year-old daughter in the 42nd Street-Bryant Park subway station late last month.

Around 8:05 p.m., the man exposed to the 30-year-old woman and her daughter while they were on the downtown M Train platform inside the station.

The man was described as Asian and about 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.