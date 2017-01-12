Cameras, Laptop Stolen From Charity Group’s Van In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a van belonging to a charity organization dedicated to helping homeless veterans.

Gonzalo Duran, CEO of Devil Dog USA, said his van was broken into near 184th Street and Arthur Avenue overnight Sunday.

The thieves took off with $12,000 worth of equipment.

“They took two mini camcorders that we use for our own purposes, our still camera, and a laptop,” Duran said.

The $12,000 setback was money he was going to use to help feed a homeless veteran in New Jersey, Duran said.

“This is a bump, but it’s not going to stop us from what we have to do,” Duran said.

He is asking whoever is responsible to return the equipment.

“They can literally drop it off at 1920 Washington Ave., no questions asked,” Duran said, adding the he won’t file charges.