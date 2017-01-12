12-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Points Gun At Classmate’s Head, Demands Chicken Nugget

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly demanding a chicken nugget from a female classmate at gunpoint earlier this week.

The boy, a student at Harlem Democracy Prep School, first approached the girl and asked her for a Chicken McNugget inside a McDonald’s on East 103rd Street on Tuesday.

The girl, also 12, refused to share and then walked to a nearby subway station.

The boy followed her onto a 6 train and allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at her head and again demanded a McNugget.

The girl slapped the gun away and refused to hand over the food. She said she later saw the boy show the gun to a another teen on the train.

The victim reported the incident to school staff the following day and the boy was arrested by police at the school.

The weapon was not recovered. It is unclear if it was real.