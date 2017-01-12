CBS2_header-logo
Caught On Camera: Garfield Woman Arrives To Find Burglars Ransacking Her Home

January 12, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Capt. Darren Sucorowski, Garfield

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A burglary was interrupted in Bergen County, when an owner arrived to find two strangers inside her home.

The suspects were caught on an unusual surveillance camera, and now police are looking for them.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, one man can be seen putting his gloves on at the front door, as he speaks with another man out on the street.

“It appears he tells another gentleman to go around the back of the house, and wait back there while he goes inside,” Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

Police said the suspects broke into a home in Garfield last week. They were captured on a doorbell camera.

CBS2 spoke to the homeowner through the doorbell even though he wasn’t home.

“That’s the most disturbing thing. It’s an image she’ll forever have in her mind,” he said.

He said his wife came home last Tuesday around 6 p.m. and caught the men inaction.

“He saw her pull into the driveway, he nonchalantly just walked out of the home,” he said.

She immediately called police.

The suspects made off with more than $10,000 in cash and jewelry, some items were irreplaceable.

“A lot of personal items that had sentimental value, that were passed down that will no longer be within the family,” he husband said.

People who live in the area are horrified not only that this happened, but that it happened around dinner time.

“So it was early. People weren’t even expecting to be sleeping or anything at that time, so that is scary, because people are up and about or eating dinner, so they obviously didn’t care,” Stephanie Van Riper said.

As for the doorbell technology, the homeowner said it’s motion sensored, but he missed the immediate alert on his phone because he was in the subway.

Thanks to the video, police have a clear image of who they’re looking for.

“Anything that’s gonna lead us to the suspects of who committed crimes is always a good thing,” Capt. Sucorowski said.

Police said there were two suspects and possibly a third in a getaway car.

 

