Parents To Settle $7.5M Lawsuit Against Conn. School District Over 15-Year-Old Son’s Suicide

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut couple who say their 15-year-old son killed himself after years of being bullied have filed court papers saying they would settle their wrongful death lawsuit against Greenwich and its school system for $7.5 million.

Anna and Franciszek Palosz filed their settlement offer Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court. Lawyers for the town and local schools did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

Bartlomiej “Bart” Palosz fatally shot himself in the head at his home after the first day of his sophomore year at Greenwich High School in August 2013.

Palosz had attempted suicide in June 2013 by swallowing pills, but returned to school the first day of August – only to kill himself that day with one of his father’s hunting rifles.

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported in 2015, court papers showed it was well-documented by teachers, school social workers, and administrators that Palosz, 15, endured constant and severe bullying during his time at Western Middle School and Greenwich High School.

The alleged incidents included being hit in the head with a locker, an injury that required stitches.

The lawsuit says school staff failed to investigate and discipline students who bullied their son.

Lawyers for the town and school system say town government is not liable and the local school system has immunity against the lawsuit.

