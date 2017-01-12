Morning Pickup Delayed After Vandals Smash School Bus Windshields In North Castle

NORTH CASTLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Safelite repair guy is working overtime.

Vandals smashed windshields on fourteen school buses in the Byram Hills district.

“It appears to be just be vandalism, there were no messages left or anything like that,” schools superintendent Bill Donahue said.

Donahue said the damage pushed the morning pickup back an hour, and repairs are being made, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

“We do use surveillance cameras on our campuses. I can’t say how exactly how they might be involved in this case, but we turn all of that over to the police of course,” he said.

North Castle Police said the vandalism was discovered just after 6 a.m. The windshields were smashed with a blunt object.