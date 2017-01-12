3 Teens Catch Suspected Purse Thief On Long Island

Retaining Wall Bricks Collapse On Cross Bronx Exp. Near Major Deegan | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

January 12, 2017 2:30 PM
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three teenagers jumped into action on Long Island to help catch a suspected purse thief.

A 45-year-old woman was walking on Cooper Street in Hempstead around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when police said she was knocked to the ground and robbed.

The suspect took off with her purse, but according to police, he didn’t get far.

Three Hempstead High School students heard the woman screaming for help and caught the suspect.

“They grabbed him and they knocked him down. A third person that was with them called 911,” Hempstead Police Chief Michael McGowen said. “They responded immediately to her, ran across the street, intervened, put themselves in harm’s way.”

Police are investigating if the suspect, identified as 52-year-old John Cole, is responsible for similar purse snatchings in recent months.

“The victims have all been Latino women, and they’ve all been approached from behind and for the most part, knocked to the ground and had their purse, pocketbook and cell phone stolen,” McGowen said.

Many of the victims sustained scrapes to their hands and knees.

The victim in the most recent incident suffered bruises. She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Cole is charged with second-degree robbery and will be arraigned Thursday.

