Watch ‘Brigitte Quinn’s 22 Minutes With’ Shawn Michaels

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this installment of “22 Minutes,” Brigitte Quinn chats with former professional wrestler Shawn Michaels.

Michaels is currently starring in the new film,”The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” which he describes as an inspirational romantic comedy.

“Look, I’m a church guy but I appreciate the comedy because there’s a lot to make fun of sometimes,” Michaels said.

The “Resurrection Of Gavin Stone” is in theaters Friday, January 20.

About Shawn Michaels:

Michaels is a former professional wrestler and actor. He is a four-time world champion and a 2011 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

About Brigitte Quinn:

Brigitte anchors mornings at 1010 WINS radio and has worked in broadcasting for more than thirty years. She was a TV anchor at the Fox News Channel, MSNBC and NBC. She holds an MFA in writing from Sarah Lawrence College and a BS from Cornell University. Her first novel, “Anchored” was published in 2015.