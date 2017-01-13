LIVE: Funeral For NYPD Det. Steven McDonald | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Boomer & Carton: Knicks Embarrass Themselves, Football Friday, And More

January 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig went after the Knicks on Friday morning, hours after they started Derrick Rose at point guard in an eventual win over the Chicago Bulls.

The guys expressed their dismay over Rose being allowed to get back out there on the court just days after he was fined for skipping out on Monday’s game.

B&C also discussed the Chargers’ move to Los Angeles, as well as their new logo. Then, of course, the show shifted gears to the NFL’s Divisional Round of playoffs, specifically the Packers-Cowboys point spread, which is “talking” to Craig.

You know the drill, folks, it’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

