Deaf 3-Year-Old Boy Hears Mother’s Voice For The First Time

January 13, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 3-year-old boy in Buffalo recently heard his mother’s voice for the first time.

Gavin Arroyo has been severely deaf and often ill since his birth. He is mostly blind in one eye and has low vision in the other.

In December, the 3-year-old finally got to hear the sound of his mother’s voice. Just months before, he endured a six-hour surgery for cochlear implants.

His mother, Jennifer, said she never gave up hope.

“I always know, even in my darkest moments where I’m crying, and I’m frustrated and I’m like, ‘oh why is this?’ I’m going to be OK. He’s going to be OK,” she said. “We’ve come way too far not to be OK.”

Arroyo said she relies on her faith to keep her positive during what’s expected to be a lengthy road for the family.

