Suspect Stole ATM Card From Man, 84, Made $6,000 Worth Of Purchases, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect stole a debit card from an 84-year-old man at a Midtown ATM and used it to buy about $6,000 worth of purchases in the Diamond District, police said Friday.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, the older man was in the vestibule of the Bank of America at 1680 Broadway, at 53rd Street, when the suspect offered him assistance, police said.

The victim left his debit card in the ATM, and the suspect used the card to make the purchases, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a military style hat with a fur-trimmed hooded jacket.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.