Connecticut Kid Governor Sworn Into Office

HARTFORD, C.T. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut has a new Kid Governor.

Milford fifth-grader Jessica Brocksom was sworn in Friday by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill during a ceremony at Connecticut’s Old State House. The actual governor, Dannel P. Malloy, was among the dignitaries on hand.

This marks the second Kid Governor, a statewide civics program created by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network for fifth graders. Each school enters one student candidate into a statewide election that other fifth graders vote in.

Candidates work with their classmates on why they want the one-year position, their leadership qualities, a community issue they hope to address and a plan to help fellow fifth graders make a difference on that issue.

Brocksom, who attends John F. Kennedy School in Milford, wants to promote the humane treatment of animals.

“I would like to make a tougher law for those who commit animal cruelty,” she told WCBS 880’s Fran Schneidau. “I would also like to make a presentation to be sent to all the schools in Connecticut to educate them about animal cruelty and what they can do to stop it.

Brocksom says she’ll consult with the outgoing kid governor to make sure she doesn’t skip any of her expected duties. To learn more about her ‘platform’, click here.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)