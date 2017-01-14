Police: Drugged Driver Crashes Into Gas Pump, Seriously Injuring Woman

January 14, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: DWAI, Suffolk County

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County woman has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs after she crashed into a gas pump, which toppled over and pinned another woman, police said.

Renee McKinney, 53, of Mastic, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima north on William Floyd Parkway shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday when she tried to make a right turn into the Mobil gas station. McKinney missed the turn and crashed into the pump, police said.

Rosalie Koenig, 66, also of Mastic, was pumping gas on the other side and became pinned between the pump and her 2014 Nissan Frontier. She was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center before being transported to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

McKinney was also taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center as a precaution. Her 33-year-old passenger was unharmed.

Police said McKinney was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.

