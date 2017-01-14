Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens, according to police.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says officers were called to 137-64 Westgate Street house early Saturday for reports of a woman screaming. He says they found the 28-year-old man holding his mother and menacing her with the screwdriver. A 911 caller had told police she was screaming, “He’s going to kill me!”

Monahan says that according to preliminary information, the man wouldn’t drop the tool, and officers then struggled with him and freed his mother. Monahan says that as the struggle continued, officers shot the man after a taser missed.

Monahan says two officers fired, each hitting the man once. His mother was uninjured.

The names of all involved have not been released at this time.

