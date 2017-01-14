Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Queens

January 14, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Police-Involved Shooting, Queens, Springfield Gardens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens, according to police.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says officers were called to 137-64 Westgate Street house early Saturday for reports of a woman screaming. He says they found the 28-year-old man holding his mother and menacing her with the screwdriver. A 911 caller had told police she was screaming, “He’s going to kill me!”

Monahan says that according to preliminary information, the man wouldn’t drop the tool, and officers then struggled with him and freed his mother. Monahan says that as the struggle continued, officers shot the man after a taser missed.

Monahan says two officers fired, each hitting the man once. His mother was uninjured.

The names of all involved have not been released at this time.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia