CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Healthy And Hearty Recipes To Stay On Your New Year’s Diet

January 15, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Cooking, Eat, Eat.See.Play, Health, Recipes, The Wayfarer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staying on your health kick can be easy when you have delicious recipes to whip up along the way.

More: Best Brunches Of 2017 | Best New Restaurants Of 2017

Chris Shea, executive chef at the Wayfarer, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share some of his healthy recipes to shake up your diet.

Click on the video above for more, and check out the full recipe below.

Almond Vinaigrette

  • 1 cup sliced toasted almonds chopped
  • 1 Table spoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1 shallot minced
  • 1 Tablespoon picked thyme
  • ½ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 5 cups canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon almond oil
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • ½ tablespoon black pepper

Combine chopped almonds , mustard, vinegar , honey , shallots, salt and pepper in plastic container and blend with stick blender. Slowly drizzle in all the oil and loosen with water if necessary

Salad

  • 1 head escarole washed thoroughly
  • ½ head radicchio cubed
  • Pinch chopped herbs
  • Almonds for garnish
  • Granny smith apple to slice

Roast Chicken Breast

  • 2 chicken breast
  • 2 T canola oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 shallot minced
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 T olive oil

Season the chicken with salt and pepper and sear until golden brown. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven and roast about 15 minutes or until cooked to 160 degrees.  Remove chicken and allow to rest. Put the pan back on the stove and add shallots , garlic clove and deglaze with white wine. Add chicken stock and reduce. Add thyme and finish with olive oil.

Dress the salad and top with almonds and apple slices. Arrange sliced roasted chicken on plate and drizzle with chicken sauce and a squeeze of lemon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia