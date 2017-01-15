Healthy And Hearty Recipes To Stay On Your New Year’s Diet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staying on your health kick can be easy when you have delicious recipes to whip up along the way.

Chris Shea, executive chef at the Wayfarer, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share some of his healthy recipes to shake up your diet.

Almond Vinaigrette

1 cup sliced toasted almonds chopped

1 Table spoons Dijon mustard

1 cup honey

1 shallot minced

1 Tablespoon picked thyme

½ cup rice wine vinegar

5 cups canola oil

1 tablespoon almond oil

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon black pepper

Combine chopped almonds , mustard, vinegar , honey , shallots, salt and pepper in plastic container and blend with stick blender. Slowly drizzle in all the oil and loosen with water if necessary

Salad

1 head escarole washed thoroughly

½ head radicchio cubed

Pinch chopped herbs

Almonds for garnish

Granny smith apple to slice

Roast Chicken Breast

2 chicken breast

2 T canola oil

Salt and pepper

1 lemon

1 shallot minced

1 cup white wine

1 cup chicken stock

1 sprig thyme

1 clove garlic

1 T olive oil

Season the chicken with salt and pepper and sear until golden brown. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven and roast about 15 minutes or until cooked to 160 degrees. Remove chicken and allow to rest. Put the pan back on the stove and add shallots , garlic clove and deglaze with white wine. Add chicken stock and reduce. Add thyme and finish with olive oil.

Dress the salad and top with almonds and apple slices. Arrange sliced roasted chicken on plate and drizzle with chicken sauce and a squeeze of lemon.