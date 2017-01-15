Westchester Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Attacks

HARTSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester Police are searching for a masked man they say is armed and dangerous after women in two different upscale neighborhoods claim he tried to attack them.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, the first victim got off a train at the Metro-North station in Hartsdale Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. She walked over a bridge into Scarsdale where police say a man wearing a black ski mask and carrying a handgun grabbed her in her driveway.

He took off when she screamed for help.

Then — just 23 minutes later — a similar attack, possibly involving the same masked suspect, happened a few miles away near the corner of Scarsdale Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Yonkers. Police say a 19-year-old woman was in her car when the masked man wearing all black and holding a gun got in the hevicle and tried to sexually assault and rob her.

She apparently resisted before the man fled once again.

Neighbor Steve Ulrich saw the suspect but didn’t realize what had just happened.

“I saw a man get out of his car and it didn’t seem that extraordinary,” he said. “What was extraordinary was the response by the Yonkers Police. They were here immediately and they covered the entire neighborhood.”

Fortunately neither victim was hurt but police in Scarsdale and Yonkers confirm they are working together to try and track the suspect down before he can go after someone else.