Woman Stabbed Inside Queens Village Apartment

January 15, 2017 6:26 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was stabbed inside the first floor of a home in Queens Sunday.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 3:00 p.m at 104-25 212th Place in Queens Village.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

CBS2 reports the location of Sunday’s stabbing is the same home where the suspect charged in the shooting death of NYPD Officer Brian Moore lived.

Demetrius Blackwell is facing 25-years to life in prison for allegedly killing Officer Moore in 2015.

No arrests have been made as police search for two men who fled the scene.

