Police Search For Suspects After Violent Armed Robbery In Brooklyn

January 16, 2017 9:18 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for three men accused of breaking into a Brooklyn apartment and robbing two men in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Police say the men — two of them armed with guns — pushed their way inside of a second floor apartment building on West 33rd Street in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn at around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to police, a 53-year-old man who answered the door of the apartment was hit in the face before being robbed of $60 dollars.

Another 50-year-old man in the apartment told police he was robbed of $100.

The man was taken to Coney Island Hospital for treatment.

Surveillance images of the suspects can be viewed above.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, visiting their website at http://www.NYPDCrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

