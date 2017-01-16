Man Critically Injured In Fire At Lower East Side Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after a fire swept through a senior living facility on the Lower East Side overnight.

The blaze began in a sixth floor apartment at the Bernard Baruch Houses just before midnight Sunday, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene to evacuate the building and extinguish the flames.

Neighbors described seeing the victim being pulled from the building with severe burns.

“One of our seniors was taken out by ambulance,” resident Camille Napoleon said. “He had burns on his side, he looked like, really bad burns. We’re just praying that he’s gonna be okay.”

The man was taken to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.