Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 16, 2017

As is sometimes the case, Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured an entertaining exchange between Boomer & Craig …

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

A lot of NFL playoff football was talked about, as we move one step closer to the Super Bowl. The Knicks are still a mess and Melo may actually agree to a departure plan. All of that and much more make up this action-packed Monday morning radio program …

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

