Firefighters Rush To The Scene Of Early Morning Blaze That Ripped Through Bronx Building

January 16, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Belmont, Bronx, FDNY, Red Cross

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People were yelling for help from a fire escape in the Bronx early Monday morning.

Firefighters rescued them as smoke and flames spread through an apartment building.

CBS2’s Magdalena Doris was in the Belmont section where tenants were assessing the damage and thanking the FDNY.

Apartment 6C at 2359 Beaumont Ave was charred, destroyed by flames after an early morning fire that started downstairs and engulfed the home that Christina shares with her family.

“Something I never experienced in my life. Now, I know how it feels to be homeless,” she said.

Steven’s family was rushed to St. Barnabas.

“My mom’s  is in the hospital. She is there due to smoke,” he said.

Five people were treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the fire escape.

“I seen kids on the fire escape. I seen a woman on the fire escape yelling, but they got there and they told her to calm down. They escorted her down,” Jason Rivera said.

The flames started at 6 a.m. in a second floor apartment. It ripped through every belonging and exposed the skeleton of the unit as it spread to a critical point.

“Anytime you have a fire in the air shaft it’s a serious situation,” FDNY Deputy Chief Jay Jonas said.

That allowed the fire to travel upward in the six story building, sending residents out onto the fire escape or sheltering inside. it took firefighters only 3 minutes to arrive.

“They did a fantastic job, I want to tell you they came fast. They got up there. They started watering down, breaking walls,” Nicholas Misciagna said.

Red Cross said they were helping five adults and two kids find a new place to stay.

The FDNY said the three people who were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital are expected to be okay.

CBS2 has been told that one firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia