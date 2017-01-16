School Bus Collides With Second Bus In East Brunswick

January 16, 2017 9:38 AM

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities we on the scene of a school bus accident in East Brunswick, New Jersey Monday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened between a school bus and another bus shortly after 9 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 18.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene.

Officials told CBS2 some injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

Commuters in the area saw delays as authorities respond to the scene.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story develops. 

 

