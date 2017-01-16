Van Driver Took Off After Striking Man In Midtown, Investigators Claim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hit by a van while crossing the street, and police are looking for the driver who took off.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the search was on Monday, for a driver who hit a pedestrian in Midtown and kept going.

The victim was in critical condition Monday evening. People who work in the area said it’s disgusting that the driver who hit him didn’t have the decency to stop.

It happened at 7th Ave and 35th Street.

Police said the 51-year-old man was crossing the street around 11:30 a.m. when he appeared to faint. He fell to the ground and was hit by a van.

Investigators claim the driver just kept going.

CBS2 has been told the victim works just steps away from where he was hit at Glamour Center Salon. A coworker said he had been there for a few months.

People in the neighborhood who saw the aftermath can’t believe the driver didn’t stop.

“That’s terrible you know. People should just stop you know and man up to their accidents. Just running people over and leaving — that’s a shame,” Phillip Speight said.

“That’s disgusting, that’s horrible. That just kind of shows how cold and callous we’ve gotten. That’s sad,” Deborah Hayes added.

So far police have not released surveillance footage, they were expected to release a picture at some point on Monday night. The vehicle has been described as a black Ford conversion van.