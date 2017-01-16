One Person Dead, Another Hurt In Newark Shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say two people were shot — one fatally — in Newark, NJ Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says one victim has been pronounced dead. The other was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made. The Essex County Homicide Task Force is conducting the investigation
One Comment
It’s what happens in “gun free zones”