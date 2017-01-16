One Person Dead, Another Hurt In Newark Shooting

January 16, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Essex County, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say two people were shot — one fatally — in Newark, NJ Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says one victim has been pronounced dead. The other was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The Essex County Homicide Task Force is conducting the investigation

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Joe Tyttinger says:
    January 16, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    It’s what happens in “gun free zones”

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia