Police Search For Missing Brooklyn 14-Year-Old Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in her Brooklyn home Sunday morning.

According to police, Brielle Joseph was last seen on the first floor of 1969 Pacific St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:00 a.m.

She’s described as black, approximately 5’6″ and around 245 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red Timberland boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).