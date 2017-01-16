Brooklyn Born Hip-Hop Personality ‘Taxstone’ Arrested In Connection With Irving Plaza Shooting

January 16, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Roland Collins, Ronald McPhatter, Taxstone, Troy Ave

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn born hip-hop personality has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place before an Irving Plaza T.I. show.

Daryl Campbell — who goes by the moniker ‘Taxstone’ — was picked up in Texas on Monday.

Campbell, 31, faces weapons charges in connection with the incident that killed Ronald McPhatter, 33, and left rapper Troy Ave wounded.

Troy Ave — whose real name is Roland Collins — was arrested in May and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

McPhatter was one of Collins’ body guards.

Collins is planning to sue the venue with lawyers claiming the club was negligent.

“He is the victim here, he did not bring a gun into this place,” attorney Scott Leemon said at a press conference.

Video shows Collins firing a gun, but the rapper said he took the weapon from a shooter and was defending himself.

The lawsuit alleges the club only checked people coming through the front door, not the VIP door where the shooting occurred.

