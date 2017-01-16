17-Year-Old Shot In Hand Following Dispute In The Bronx, Police Say

January 16, 2017 11:02 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say shot a teenage boy after a dispute in the Bronx on Sunday.

Authorities say the 17-year-old got into a dispute with the suspect, who is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim, at a building on Wallace Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect pulled out a firearm during the dispute, and shot the teen in the left hand.

The teen was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, police say.

The suspect, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, fled the scene.

A surveillance image of the suspect can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

