Woodside Residents Get Rude Awakening, Find Vehicles Torched Overnight

January 16, 2017 6:43 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Queens residents woke on Monday, to find their vehicles on fire.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, just after midnight a van was set on fire at 56th Street and Queens Boulevard in Woodside.

Police and firefighters responded and put out the flames.

Nearly 3 hours later they were back after a car parked nearby also caught fire.

“I think it’s kinda scary, someone running around setting cars on fire,” Jose Dutan said.

Shabaz Khan returned to his van Monday. It was parked behind the torched van.

“My front of the car is all burnt up and melted,” he said, “I was like Oh my god this can’t be.”

The cars are parked next to the cemetery, where CBS2 did not see any cameras.

Until they catch those responsible, some people will be parking elsewhere.

“I  would tell my family members not to park here by the cemetery, to at least park somewhere where there’s cameras,” Dutan said.

It’s unclear how the fires were started and whether or not an accelerant was used.

 

