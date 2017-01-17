1/17 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see on and off rain this afternoon. And with temperatures near freezing far N&W, a little freezing rain is not out of the question. Expect chilly highs in the low to mid 40’s.

And more evening rain is on tap tonight with light rain and drizzle overnight. Temps will hold steady in the low 40’s and upper 30’s through about sunrise.

Some early morning drizzle is possible as we get underway tomorrow. But the better part of the day is dry with just some spotty leftover showers N&W. Highs that day will be in the mid and possibly upper 40’s.

As for Thursday, it’s looking dry as we tap into some higher pressure. Expect partly sunny skies with highs around 50°.