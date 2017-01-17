1/17 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 17, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see on and off rain this afternoon. And with temperatures near freezing far N&W, a little freezing rain is not out of the question. Expect chilly highs in the low to mid 40’s.

nu tu tri state travel 22 1/17 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

And more evening rain is on tap tonight with light rain and drizzle overnight. Temps will hold steady in the low 40’s and upper 30’s through about sunrise.

Some early morning drizzle is possible as we get underway tomorrow. But the better part of the day is dry with just some spotty leftover showers N&W. Highs that day will be in the mid and possibly upper 40’s.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow 1/17 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, it’s looking dry as we tap into some higher pressure. Expect partly sunny skies with highs around 50°.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia