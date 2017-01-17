Disciplinary Hearing For Officer In 2012 Bronx Shooting Death Of Ramarley Graham

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A disciplinary hearing is being held Tuesday for the NYPD officer who shot and killed an unarmed teenager in the Bronx in 2012.

Officer Richard Haste has not been charged criminally in the death of 18-year-old Ramarley Graham due to lack of evidence, but he is now facing possible dismissal from the NYPD.

Graham was shot and killed in the bathroom of his home after police said narcotics officers spotted him on the street adjusting his waistband and thought he had a gun on Feb. 2, 2012.

When the officers approached, authorities said Graham took off running toward his home. Surveillance cameras captured Haste, who was undercover as part of the NYPD Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit, running after Graham.

Police said officers confronted Graham in his bathroom as he tried to flush marijuana down the toilet. Moments later, Graham was shot in the chest, collapsed and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they believed the teen was armed with a gun, but a gun was never recovered. Haste’s lawyer has said his client yelled “show me your hands” and “police” and reiterated that other officers had radioed that Graham was armed.

In March of last year, federal prosecutors declined to file civil rights charges against Haste.

The officer has been on modified duty since the shooting.