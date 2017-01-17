Islanders Fire Coach Jack Capuano

January 17, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Jack Capuano, New York Islanders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders have fired head coach Jack Capuano.

The team announced Tuesday that assistant general manager Doug Weight will serve as interim head coach.

“The New York Islanders would like to thank Jack for his tireless work throughout his seven seasons with the organization as Head Coach,” general manager Garth Snow said in a news release. “His leadership guided the team to the playoffs in three of the past four years, which included two straight 100-point seasons. He is a great coach and an even better person. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Islanders entered the season with high expectations after winning their first playoff series since 1993 last year. But the Isles are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a 17-17-8 record.

In six-plus seasons with the Islanders, Capuano had a 227-192-64 record. He ranks second in franchise history in wins and reached the playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

“It’s an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans,” Capuano said in the news release. “I’d like to thank Garth and our ownership group for the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Islanders. I’d also like to recognize our coaching staff, training staff and players for all of their hard work.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

